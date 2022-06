BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For anyone in need of something cute, take a look at these Grimes County Fair champions.

These two kiddos participated in the stickhorse competition and from their grins it looks like they had a fantastic time.

Owen Briers was the champion and Aubrey Perry was awarded reserve champion.

Way to go guys!

2022 Grimes County Fair Champion Mutton Bustin Hallie Harrington Reserve Mutton Bustin Aubrie Kelley Posted by The Grimes County Fair on Saturday, June 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.