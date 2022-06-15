Advertisement

2022 Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame Class to Feature Eight

Texas A&M
Texas A&M(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Lettermen’s Association announced on Wednesday that the 2022 Athletics Hall of Fame Class is set to feature eight Aggies at the 44th Burgess Banquet on Sept. 2, 2022.

Among the honorees to join the hall of fame for their excellent individual accomplishments and team success are (alphabetically):

Triin Aljand ‘09 (Women’s Swimming & Diving)

Gary Blair (Women’s Basketball)

Mike Evans ‘14 (Football)

Luke Joeckel ‘14 (Football)

Bernard King ‘03 (Basketball)

Johnny Manziel ‘14 (Football)

Chuck McGuire ‘64 (Baseball)

Mike Scanlin ‘86 (Baseball)

The class is graced by national and conference champions, All-Americans, school record holders and the second Heisman Trophy winner in Texas A&M history. The group will also be joined by Hall of Fame class of 2021 inductee Matt Rose ‘04 (Men’s Swimming & Diving) who was unable to attend last year’s induction ceremony due to COVID-19 travel restrictions in his home country.

McGuire, one of the greatest pitchers in A&M baseball history, will be inducted posthumously after passing away on Feb. 2, 2019.

Ticket information for the 44th Burgess Banquet will be distributed at a later date.

