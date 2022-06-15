Arnaus, Bennett Begin Play at 122nd U.S. Open Thursday

BROOKLINE, Mass. – Texas A&M All-American Sam Bennett and former Aggie standout Adri Arnaus begin play at the 122nd U.S. Open on Thursday held at The Country Club.

Bennett tees off round one at 5:56 a.m. CT on hole 10 as Arnaus tees off at 11:52 a.m. CT on hole 10.

Bennett is making his first start at the U.S. Open after posting an 8-under 135 at Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club and Wedgewood Golf & Country Club at the Columbus, Ohio, qualifier. The Southeastern Conference Golfer of the Year earned PING First Team All-America honors and placed 10th at the NCAA Championships. He broke the school’s single season stroke average record, tallying a 69.97, breaking Chandler Phillips’ record of 70.18 set in 2018-19. The Madisonville, Texas, native is one of 15 amateurs competing this weekend and is the No. 2 ranked amateur in the field.

Arnaus earned his second U.S. Open start by virtue of being among the top 60 in the Official World Golf Ranking as of May 23. His previous appearance came in 2019 at Pebble Beach where he finished tied for 58th. Arnaus owns four worldwide victories, one of which came on the DP World Tour this year at the Catalunya Championship. Arnaus also owns one European Challenge Tour victory and two wins on the Alps Tour.

Coverage of the U.S. Open, which runs from Thursday through Sunday, can be seen on a plethora of NBCUniversal Networks including NBC, Peacock and USA. For a detailed TV schedule, visit www.pgatour.com/tv-times.html.

