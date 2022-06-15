Advertisement

Bennett opens play at U.S. Open Thursday morning

By John Wilson
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M golfer Sam Bennett will be in the field this week for the U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. He is one of 15 amateurs in the field. Bennett qualified for the U.S. Open at the Columbus Qualifier at Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club and Wedgewood Golf & Country Club in Columbus, Ohio.

The U.S. Open is one of of the toughest tournament in the world with a course setup that typically features high rough and fast greens. It’s a test that Bennett seems ready for. “Par is your friend. Par is great score in the U.S. Open and I can’t wait to get there and see because growing up watching the U.S. Open always see even par or a couple over wins,” Bennett said. “Always wished I had a chance to just play in the Open and see how hard it actually is so I’m just looking forward to the challenge.”

The first round of the U.S. Open is Thursday. Bennett will tee off at 5:56 am central time going off the 10th tee. He will be paired with Kurt Kitayama and Denny McCarthy. The trio will tee of at 11:51 am Friday morning for round two.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a new area of interest in the Southwestern Caribbean
National Hurricane Center monitoring new tropical development this week
KEYNAEDRICK WHEATON
College Station man arrested after robbery, shooting in College Station
Bryan police say the men may be suspected in at least five different vehicles that were...
Pair of men arrested in connection with tire and wheel thefts in Bryan
Firefighters work to extinguish flames at a home on Rock Prairie Road Monday afternoon.
Firefighters respond to home fire in College Station
Holly Bowe, 32
Missing Bryan woman found safe

Latest News

Bennett opens play at U.S. Open Thursday morning
Bennett opens play at U.S. Open Thursday morning
Texas A&M women’s basketball fell to No. 1 South Carolina, 89-48, Thursday evening on Gary...
City of Bryan Proclaims June 14, 2022, as “Coach Gary Blair Day”
Aggie Baseball Sendoff Scheduled for Wednesday Morning
Texas A&M advances to Omaha.
Fans invited to send Aggie baseball team off to Omaha