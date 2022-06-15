Bennett opens play at U.S. Open Thursday morning

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M golfer Sam Bennett will be in the field this week for the U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. He is one of 15 amateurs in the field. Bennett qualified for the U.S. Open at the Columbus Qualifier at Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club and Wedgewood Golf & Country Club in Columbus, Ohio.

The U.S. Open is one of of the toughest tournament in the world with a course setup that typically features high rough and fast greens. It’s a test that Bennett seems ready for. “Par is your friend. Par is great score in the U.S. Open and I can’t wait to get there and see because growing up watching the U.S. Open always see even par or a couple over wins,” Bennett said. “Always wished I had a chance to just play in the Open and see how hard it actually is so I’m just looking forward to the challenge.”

The first round of the U.S. Open is Thursday. Bennett will tee off at 5:56 am central time going off the 10th tee. He will be paired with Kurt Kitayama and Denny McCarthy. The trio will tee of at 11:51 am Friday morning for round two.

