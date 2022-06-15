Advertisement

Brazos County veterans observe Flag Day by holding a flag retirement ceremony

The American flag turns 243 on Flag Day 2022.
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Members of the American Legion Post 159 in Bryan held a ceremony to honor Flag Day Tuesday afternoon.

Flag Day, June 14, commemorates the date in 1777 when the United States approved the design of the first national flag.

The ceremony included the presentation of colors by legion officials, a flag retirement ceremony with Boy Scout Troop 159 along with a prayer and the playing of taps.

Post Commander Dale Hutchcraft says the flag symbolizes the pride of our nation and serves as a reminder of those in the military who fight to protect our country and our freedom. She says it’s also important that we take a moment to honor the flag and retire it properly when tattered and worn.

“Flag day is a day we honor our nation’s colors. We respectfully retire worn flags and it’s a day for us to think about our nation and what it means to us, our freedoms, and what our flag represents,” said Hutchcraft.

