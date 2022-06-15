Brazos County veterans observe Flag Day by holding a flag retirement ceremony

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Members of the American Legion Post 159 in Bryan held a ceremony to honor Flag Day Tuesday afternoon.

Flag Day, June 14, commemorates the date in 1777 when the United States approved the design of the first national flag.

The ceremony included the presentation of colors by legion officials, a flag retirement ceremony with Boy Scout Troop 159 along with a prayer and the playing of taps.

Post Commander Dale Hutchcraft says the flag symbolizes the pride of our nation and serves as a reminder of those in the military who fight to protect our country and our freedom. She says it’s also important that we take a moment to honor the flag and retire it properly when tattered and worn.

“Flag day is a day we honor our nation’s colors. We respectfully retire worn flags and it’s a day for us to think about our nation and what it means to us, our freedoms, and what our flag represents,” said Hutchcraft.

Veterans and Boy Scouts took a moment to honor the flag of the United States Tuesday afternoon in commemoration of #FlagDay. The event took place at the American Legion Post 159 in Bryan and ended with a flag retirement ceremony. More tonight on KBTX News at Ten. pic.twitter.com/tgdHsjqIJs — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) June 15, 2022

