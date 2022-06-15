Bryan-College Station housing market continues to heat up for seller’s

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -As mortgage and interest rates creep up across the county, fewer people can afford to enter the housing market.

The number of people taking out mortgages continues to drop. According to new data released by Attom, a property database, and real estate research company, applications for home loans are down 32% from year marking the fastest decline in eight years.

Data also suggest that new loans decreased for the fourth straight quarter while refinance lending dropped 22% and purchase mortgages declined by 18%.

While many areas of the country saw a decrease residential purchase-mortgage lending increased in Bryan-College Station from the fourth quarter of 2021 to the first quarter of 2022.

Real estate experts attribute the difference in housing trends to life in a college town.

“There are a lot of buyers still in the market looking to purchase real estate right now,” said Wendy Flynn, a realtor with Keller Williams Bryan College Station.

“It’s an indication of the strength of our market. It’s an indication that there’s still a lot of activity in real estate and residential real estate in our market,” Flynn said.

Dr. Adam Perdue, an expert with the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M says the stable job market combined with major industries relocating to the area all play a role in the housing market. He says the areas biggest strength is Texas A&M.

“A&M is the main driver of the economy of Brazos County,” said Perdue. “Government employment like that is typically more stable so people don’t have to be as concerned about losing their jobs if and when a recession comes.”

Despite national trends, Perdue says Bryan-College Station appears to be in a good place as far as the real estate market is concerned. He says his outlook for the future is positive.

“What we believe is going to happen is that the price increases that we have seen over the last few years will slow down significantly but absent a session I believe it will still stay positive,” said Perdue.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.