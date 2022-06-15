Bryan man accused of trying to bribe underage girl for sex
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man has been arrested for what police are calling criminal solicitation of a minor.
College Station police say Derrick Smith wrote sexually explicit letters to a child under the age of 17, asking for sexual favors in exchange for things like a new phone, car, and apartment.
The child is the daughter of a woman Smith knows personally, said the arrest report.
Police said Smith admitted to writing the letters when confronted about the accusations.
He’s been charged with sexual assualt of a child.
