Bryan man accused of trying to bribe underage girl for sex

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man has been arrested for what police are calling criminal solicitation of a minor.

College Station police say Derrick Smith wrote sexually explicit letters to a child under the age of 17, asking for sexual favors in exchange for things like a new phone, car, and apartment.

The child is the daughter of a woman Smith knows personally, said the arrest report.

Police said Smith admitted to writing the letters when confronted about the accusations.

He’s been charged with sexual assualt of a child.

