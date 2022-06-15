Companies quietly giving consumers less for the same cost

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Buyers may not have noticed, but lately there are less chips in snack bags and smaller rolls of toilet paper being sold for the same price as the original products. This phenomenon has been dubbed “shrinkflation.”

Dennis Jansen, the Director of the Private Enterprise Research Center and the Jeff Montgomery Professor of Economics at Texas A&M University, joined First News at Four to discuss this sneaky strategy.

In simplest terms, shrinkflation is reducing packaging size without reducing price. According to Jansen, this isn’t something new--this technique is often seen at the beginning of inflation.

While consumers may not feel like they are paying more, the price per unit has increased.

“It’s a technique to maybe hide the fact that prices are going up. I think most consumers catch on fairly quickly, but maybe at first it cushions the blow a bit psychologically,” explained Jansen.

Jansen’s recommendation for consumers is to keep in mind the price per pound or price per unit when deciding which brand to choose and not just looking at price.

