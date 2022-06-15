Crash shuts down FM 2818 between University, George Bush in College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An accident on Harvey Mitchell Pkwy has the road shut down between George Bush Drive and University Drive. Traffic in the area is being diverted to surrounding roads.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: @CSTXPolice and @CSTXFire are working a crash on Harvey Mitchell Pkwy S between George Bush and Raymond Stotzer. Traffic in all directions is closed at this time. Please avoid the area if possible.



clp833 — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) June 15, 2022

All lanes in the area are closed at this time while College Station police and firefighters respond to the scene. Law enforcement asks that drivers avoid the area.

