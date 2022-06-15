Advertisement

Crash shuts down FM 2818 between University, George Bush in College Station

All lanes in the area are closed at this time
All lanes are closed
All lanes are closed(KBTX)
By Josh Gorbutt
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An accident on Harvey Mitchell Pkwy has the road shut down between George Bush Drive and University Drive. Traffic in the area is being diverted to surrounding roads.

All lanes in the area are closed at this time while College Station police and firefighters respond to the scene. Law enforcement asks that drivers avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KEYNAEDRICK WHEATON
College Station man arrested after robbery, shooting in College Station
Holly Bowe, 32
Missing Bryan woman found safe
Mark Collins and his four grandsons were murdered on June 2 by Gonzalo Lopez, a convicted...
Lt. Gov. asks if Centerville community was warned about break-in in nearby cabin before family was killed
Bryan police say the men may be suspected in at least five different vehicles that were...
Pair of men arrested in connection with tire and wheel thefts in Bryan
Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp

Latest News

credit card debt graphic
Watching Your Wallet: Managing rising credit card bills
Texas A&M University System signed a Space Act Agreement with NASA Johnson Space Center
Texas A&M University System signs Space Act Agreement with NASA Johnson Space Center
Wednesday Afternoon Pinpoint Weather Update 6/15
Wednesday Afternoon Pinpoint Weather Update 6/15
Wednesday Morning Pinpoint Weather Update 6/15
Wednesday Morning Pinpoint Weather Update 6/15