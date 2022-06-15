Crash shuts down FM 2818 between University, George Bush in College Station
All lanes in the area are closed at this time
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An accident on Harvey Mitchell Pkwy has the road shut down between George Bush Drive and University Drive. Traffic in the area is being diverted to surrounding roads.
All lanes in the area are closed at this time while College Station police and firefighters respond to the scene. Law enforcement asks that drivers avoid the area.
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.