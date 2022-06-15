Advertisement

Fans pack Aggie baseball send off

By Caleb Britt
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie baseball team was sent off to Omaha like champions. Fans filled the outside of Olsen Field for a send off Wednesday, and they did it in true Aggie fashion with bullhorns, bubbles, Texas A&M flags and a lot of cheering.

“We have followed this team all season long, and Jim and the guys are just not quitters,” Aggie baseball fan Jennifer Slovacek said. “They have shown us throughout the season that they can come back against all odds.”

Slovacek attended the send off with friends and said she’ll be following the team to Omaha to watch them in the College World Series.

“They’re gonna watch on tv, and I’m gonna give them live updates on the phone,” Slovacek said.

Clayton Logsdon brought his son Croy to the send off and said they’ve been following the team all year. Logsdon said he’s proud of the Aggies, and the progress they’ve made under new head coach Jim Schlossnagle.

“What a great group of guys, young men,” Logsdon said. “Just excited to watch them this weekend and hopefully for the rest of their lives too. It’s been really special.”

Aggie fan Fred Hitts said he owed it to the team to attend the send off after a well-fought season. He believes the team’s perseverance will follow them to Omaha and be key in their success.

“It’s special,” Hitts said. “It’s real special. I got goosebumps talking about it. They’re gonna bring home that national championship for us.”

The Aggies will take on Oklahoma in the opening round of the College World Series Friday at 1 p.m. Fans have no doubt in the team’s ability.

“Keep going guys, keep doing you, and y’all have done it all season,” Slovacek said. “Don’t ever give up. Don’t ever lose hope and keep hitting those balls.”

