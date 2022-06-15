Freedom Walk is Wednesday at Lincoln Rec Center for early Juneteenth celebration

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library will host an early celebration on June 15 to celebrate Juneteenth at the Lincoln Recreation Center in College Station.

The Freedom Walk begins at 9 a.m. and is scheduled to end around 10 a.m. at the recreation center.

After the Freedom Walk, Juneteenth Storytelling will kick off at 10:30 a.m. where Toni Simmons will present “Dancing for Freedom”.

Lunch will be served to all who attend at 11:30 a.m.

The event is free to the public.

To make reservations or find more information on the event, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.