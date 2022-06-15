“If we had another option, it wouldn’t be happening,” Milam County leaders propose local tax to improve EMS

MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - In Milam County, three ambulances work hard to cover calls around the area. Leaders are now seeing long wait times for patients in need and are working to change it.

The Milam County EMS Advisory Committee is collecting signatures in order to get an Emergency Services District proposal added to November ballots. This would end the contract the county has with a private entity operating EMS service and would shift operations locally.

Kain Dodd, the committee chairman, says when a person calls 9-1-1 for an ambulance, that help is not always coming as you’d expect.

If all three ambulances are busy, an air medic team will land in Rockdale and be driven to the patient by firetruck.

“Then they will put the patient in the fire truck and drive them to the helicopter which is very old school and not something that we should be, we have to do it. We have to do it like the citizen has no other option. If we had another option, it wouldn’t be happening,” Dodd said.

Residents say it’s time for something new. John Yakesch, a Milano resident, said EMS and emergency care in Milam County need to change.

Dodd said they’ve seen a lack of funding to improve stations and very long wait times. He said this time was exacerbated during COVID-19 and has not improved since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

“In a typical scenario, you call 911, you expect someone to show up in a timely manner and someone’s coming. But we don’t know what that time limit is right now,” Dodd said. “We can’t assure you that you’re going to have transport to the hospital in a timely manner at all. And we’ve got to fix that.”

Dodd said their greatest needs that would be met with the passage of the EDS would include an additional ambulance, improved facilities and increased staff.

If passed, the ESD would be a tax of a maximum of $0.10 per $100 worth of appraised property value. This would be around $14.00 per month for the average homeowner in Milam County.

The Milam County Medical Task Force was created in April 2021. They identified issues with emergency services and suggested the county move to an ESD. Residents who support the change in services are also looking for more details before they are willing to pass the proposed EDS plan.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.