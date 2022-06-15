Advertisement

Juneteenth Freedom Walk celebrated in College Station

A large crowd gathered Wednesday morning to celebrate freedom.
By Clay Falls
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Juneteenth celebrations are kicking off ahead of the upcoming holiday weekend. Marchers from all walks of life gathered for a special walk.

Flags flew high and so did spirits Wednesday morning as a large crowd took steps to walk for freedom at the Lincoln Recreation Center.

People of all ages, races, and backgrounds stepped in solidarity to celebrate Juneteenth.

“Juneteenth is something we all should celebrate. We should not forget the significance of it. It’s about freedom and jubilation. Imagine finding out two years late that you were free,” said Cheletia Johnson, Lincoln Center Supervisor.

“It has grown over the years to where it includes not only the Lincoln Center participants but our community and today our city management team participated so that’s something to really celebrate,” she said.

Children and adults alike gathered to hear the history of Juneteenth, through songs, dance and good old-fashioned storytelling from longtime educator Toni Simmons.

“What I want the young people to understand [is] that there are people who have worked hard for freedom not just in the old days but even now for our struggle and to make sure that our heritage is recognized,” said Simmons.

“We’re having it out here at the Lincoln Center this year. It’s the 20th annual Juneteenth Celebration. It’s a partnership,” said Amy Raines, George Bush Presidential Library and Museum Marketing and Communications Director.

“It’s about unity in this town. We need to be unified as a community and this walk really, really helps bring that together to reflect on that importance of freedom, Juneteenth,” said Johnson.

A freedom jamboree is planned for Thursday, June 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Center.

The annual Juneteenth Parade is Saturday, June 18 at 10 a.m. starting at Kemp-Carver Elementary School in Bryan and ending at Sadie Thomas Park.

