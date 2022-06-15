Rock Named NCBWA All-America

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M graduate Dylan Rock was named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association All-America Third Team as an outfielder, the NCBWA announced Wednesday morning.

The Aggie has started 55 games this season batting a .332 with 69 hits, 65 runs, 13 doubles, a triple, 61 RBI, 50 walks and 16 stolen bases. He leads the team in runs, home runs, stolen bases, slugging percentage (.663) and on-base percentage (.480).

In 30 league games, Rock led the SEC with 42 runs. He ranked second in on-base percentage (.503) and slugging percentage (.773), third in RBI (34), walks (31), total bases (85) and fourth in home runs (13).

Rock is climbing the Aggie single-season charts. He ranks fourth in walks (50), seventh in home runs (18) and sixth in HBP (15). Rock is also decorating his trophy case this year earing SEC Co-Player of the Week and College Station Regional All-Tournament team.

