Advertisement

Rock Named NCBWA All-America

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M graduate Dylan Rock was named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association All-America Third Team as an outfielder, the NCBWA announced Wednesday morning.

The Aggie has started 55 games this season batting a .332 with 69 hits, 65 runs, 13 doubles, a triple, 61 RBI, 50 walks and 16 stolen bases. He leads the team in runs, home runs, stolen bases, slugging percentage (.663) and on-base percentage (.480).

In 30 league games, Rock led the SEC with 42 runs. He ranked second in on-base percentage (.503) and slugging percentage (.773), third in RBI (34), walks (31), total bases (85) and fourth in home runs (13).

Rock is climbing the Aggie single-season charts. He ranks fourth in walks (50), seventh in home runs (18) and sixth in HBP (15). Rock is also decorating his trophy case this year earing SEC Co-Player of the Week and College Station Regional All-Tournament team.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KEYNAEDRICK WHEATON
College Station man arrested after robbery, shooting in College Station
Holly Bowe, 32
Missing Bryan woman found safe
Mark Collins and his four grandsons were murdered on June 2 by Gonzalo Lopez, a convicted...
Lt. Gov. asks if Centerville community was warned about break-in in nearby cabin before family was killed
Bryan police say the men may be suspected in at least five different vehicles that were...
Pair of men arrested in connection with tire and wheel thefts in Bryan
Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp

Latest News

Texas A&M
2022 Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame Class to Feature Eight
Texas A&M Golf
Arnaus, Bennett Begin Play at 122nd U.S. Open Thursday
Bennett opens play at U.S. Open Thursday morning
Bennett opens play at U.S. Open Thursday morning
COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 28, 2020 - Sam Bennett during Texas A&M Aggie Mens Golf Photo...
Bennett opens play at U.S. Open Thursday morning