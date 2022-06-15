Texas A&M University System signs Space Act Agreement with NASA Johnson Space Center

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M University System has signed a Space Act Agreement with NASA Johnson Space Center to work with students and faculty in Texas A&M System schools.

According to the Texas A&M System, the agreement allows the government agency to work with organizations to fulfill its mission and collaborate across the university system.

“If you look where NASA’s goals are they are to really explore the unknown in space. They are to drive new advances across aerospace technology. This ties in with essentially Chancellor Sharp’s vision for mission of public service and outreach and President Bank’s dedication to space-related activity,” said Dr. Jack G. Baldauf, vice president for research at Texas A&M University.

According to Baldauf, this partnership is both beneficial to the system and NASA.

“It brings the best researchers, the best minds collectively together to solve problems,” said Baldauf. “Each entity has strengths and long-standing relationships, and this is formalizing those relationships across all Texas A&M System schools.”

The agreement focuses on areas like research, technological development and collaborations, S.T.E.M. engagement and training, workforce development, education, and outreach, according to Baldauf.

It’s a partnership that NASA is excited to foster with the university system.

“NASA’s Johnson Space Center has a long history of working with colleges and universities since the early days of the Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo programs to help us achieve our human spaceflight missions,” said Vanessa Wyche, director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, in a statement. “We are eager to partner and collaborate with the Texas A&M System in vital research and technology development initiatives that will enable us to meet our nation’s exploration goals and advance human spaceflight as we work to land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon under Artemis.”

For more information about NASA Johnson Space Center’s University Relations efforts, click here.

