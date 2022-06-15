Advertisement

The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station brings Disney’s ‘NEWSIES’ to the stage

The show runs until June 26, so hurry up and get a ticket
By Megan Calongne
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “NEWSIES” is a modern musical the whole family can enjoy. It’s about taking a stand for what’s right.

This production is the third musical in the Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station’s 2022 season, “There’s No Place Like Home.” Stars Matt Kriger and Shane Duckett joined First News at Four to share more.

Set in turn-of-the century New York City, “NEWSIES” follows Jack Kelly (Kriger), a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of “newsies,” homeless, teenage kids who sell newspapers to make a small living. When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to fight against the unfair conditions.

Kriger described his character as “the older brother to all the newsies.”

Duckett plays Davey, a character who along with his brother has to provide for his family after their dad is laid off.

According to Duckett the show is very dance heavy and “compared to most musicals, the dancing is very difficult.”

The show runs until June 26 with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 PM and Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM.

The Theatre Company is located in the Tejas Center at 3125 S. Texas Ave. Suite 500, Bryan, TX 77802.

Learn more and get tickets at their website.

