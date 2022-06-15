Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Navasota PD Rescues Cat

By Jason Walker
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Navasota, Texas (KBTX) - A happy ending for a furry friend. The Navasota Police Department recently reunited Miss Melly with her owner.

The cat had been missing since March and was found yesterday. Navasota P.D. and the City of Navasota posted the cat online asking if anyone knew who the cat belonged to. After a short search this feline was able to go back home!

Great work Navasota P.D.

