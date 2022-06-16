2023 SEC/BIG 12 Challenge matchups set

Birmingham, Ala. – The 10th annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge will feature 10 games played on Saturday, January 28, 2023, in a matchup of two premier college basketball conferences.

All 10 of the Big 12′s teams and 10 of the SEC’s 14 member institutions will participate in this year’s event. Each of the 10 SEC teams that participated in the 2022 Challenge will be a part of the 2023 event.

The SEC won the ninth annual Big 12/SEC Challenge by winning six of the 10 games on January 29, 2022. It is the second year in a row the SEC won the Challenge. The SEC has lost the Challenge just one time in the last six years.

This will be the eighth year that a bye in the league schedule for participating teams was created to accommodate the single-day format. The first two years of the challenge were played over several days in November and December but the last eight events have been consolidated to one single day in January. ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will combine to televise the contests.

Start times and network designations will be announced at a later date.

SEC/Big 12 Challenge (January 28, 2023):

Alabama at Oklahoma

Arkansas at Baylor

Auburn at West Virginia

Florida at Kansas State

Kansas at Kentucky

Texas Tech at LSU

Ole Miss at Oklahoma State

TCU at Mississippi State

Iowa State at Missouri

Texas at Tennessee

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.