Aggie Trio Earns ABCA All-Region Accolades

GREENSBORO, North Carolina – Texas A&M designated hitter Austin Bost, first baseman Jack Moss and outfielder Dylan Rock were named to the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings Division I Central All-Region First Team, the ABCA announced Wednesday.

Bost is hitting .359 (79-for-220) this season with 51 runs, 11 doubles, three triples, nine home runs, 43 RBI and a .452 on base-percentage. In 2022, he owns the longest hit streak for the Aggies (12) and ranks second on the team in batting average and on-base percentage. In 30 league games, Bost ranked second in the SEC with a .385 batting average and he led the SEC with 45 hits over 10 weekends of league play. He earned All-SEC Second Team and the NCAA College Station Regional All-Tournament Team laurels.

Moss is one hit away from becoming the 10th Aggie to rack up 100 hits in a season. He has been A&M’s most consistent hitter with a .391 batting average and leads the team in multiple hit games (34). Moss leads the SEC in hits and ranks second in batting average. He raised his game to the next level in the postseason, earning all-tournament recognition at the SEC Tournament and the NCAA College Station Regional. Moss also collected Most Valuable Player distinction at the College Station Regional. He is batting a .541 (20-for-37) in the postseason recording seven runs, two doubles and six RBI.

Rock is batting .332 (69-for-208) with 65 runs, 13 doubles, one triple, 18 home runs and 61 RBI this season. He ranks fourth in walks (50), seventh in home runs (18) and sixth in HBP (15) on the Texas A&M single-season charts. Rock leads the team in runs, home runs, stolen bases, slugging percentage (.663) and on-base percentage (.480) this season. He is decorating his trophy case this year earning SEC Player of the Week on April 11, All-SEC Second Team, College Station Regional All-Tournament Team and NCBWA All-America Third Team.

It marks the first time since 2007 that the Aggies have had three players earn first-team all-region recognition from the ABCA.

As first-team honorees, all three Aggies move on to the ABCA All-America ballot. The ABCA All-America Team will be released during the College World Series.

