Aggies open College World Series against Oklahoma

OMAHA, Nebraska – The No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies commence their seventh College World Series appearance and make their Jim Schlossnagle-era Omaha debut Friday when they battle their former Big 12 Conference and future Southeastern Conference foe, the Oklahoma Sooners. Game time at Charles Schwab Park Omaha is slated for 1 p.m.

ABOUT THE AGGIES

Texas A&M and Ole Miss are the only teams to go 5-0 through regional and super regional play. The Aggies’ five-game win streak is the longest on the season for a squad that is 26-7 since April 5.

Schlossnagle joined a distinguished list of 13 prior coaches to lead multiple schools to a College World Series. He is the 30th head coach to reach the CWS on six occasions. He is the fifth Aggie coach to earn and Omaha trip, joining Beau Bell (1951), Tom Chandler (1964), Mark Johnson (1993 & 1999) and Rob Childress (2011 & 2017). Schlossnagle and Bell both earned trips in their first season in Aggieland.

Jack Moss has stepped up his game in the postseason, earning all-tournament recognition at the SEC Tournament and the NCAA College Station Regional. He also collected Most Valuable Player distinction at the College Station Regional. This postseason, Moss is batting .541 (20-for-37) at the SEC Tournament and NCAA Tournament. He has seven runs, two doubles and six RBI in the eight games. Moss hit .643 (9-for-14) at the regional, logging five runs, one double, five RBI and one stolen base. He batted .500 (6-for-12) at the SEC Tournament with one run and one RBI. He has recorded multiple hits in all six Aggie postseason games in 2022.

Dylan Rock recently earned All-America Third Team recognition from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. Rock, Moss and Austin Bost also picked up All-Central Region First Team honors from the American Baseball Coaches Association.The Aggies have smashed 80 home runs during the 2022 campaign. It marks Texas A&M’s highest dinger tally since hitting 85 during the 2009 season. The Aggies only hit the 70-tater mark once since 2009, hitting 70 in 2015. The Aggies have swiped 78 bases during the 2022 campaign. It marks Texas A&M’s highest stolen base mark since registering 85 during the 2013 season.

SERIES NOTABLES

The Aggies and Sooners have faced off just once since the Maroon & White departed the Big 12 Conference for the greener pastures of the SEC. Texas A&M topped Oklahoma, 8-1, at last year’s Round Rock Classic. Bryce Miller, Alex Magers and Joseph Menefee held Oklahoma to five hits while Zane Schmidt went 2-for-3 with two RBI and Logan Britt hit a three-run home run. In 2012, Texas A&M swept the last series the teams played to even the all-time ledger before the Round Rock win gave Ol’ Sarge’s charges a 37-36 advantage. The Aggies are on a six-game win streak against the Sooners.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

The game airs on ESPN with Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Ben McDonald and Dani Wexelman calling the action. Fans can tune in locally on 1150 AM/93.7 FM or inside the 12th Man Mobile app featuring the harmonic convergence of Andrew Monaco’s play-by-play and Will Johnson’s color.

