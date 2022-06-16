Advertisement

Aggies Select Stanford Regional for 2023 ITA Kickoff

Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Tennis(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TEMPE, Ariz. – The Texas A&M men’s tennis team selected the Stanford Regional for the 2023 ITA Kickoff Weekend in the organization’s annual draft.

The 15th edition of the tournament is set to run from Jan. 27-30, 2023. The Maroon & White will be the No. 3 seed in the Stanford Regional and face off against host-Stanford, Pepperdine and Georgia Tech at the Taube Family Tennis Center. Every year since 2009, the ITA has held a 60-team tournament to open dual match team play. Some of the best programs in men’s college tennis will compete in the 15th installment of the tournament, which features 15 host institutions in separate regional brackets. Winners of each regional advance to the 2023 ITA National Men’s Team Indoor Championships, hosted by the University of Illinois.

A&M will open the tournament with a first-round matchup against the Pepperdine Waves, who the Aggies last faced during the 2021 campaign. Texas A&M recorded a 4-0 sweep of the Waves in the opening round of ITA Kickoff Weekend at the Ann Arbor Regional. The other first round battle features Stanford and Georgia Tech, with the winner facing off against either the Aggies or Waves for a berth in the 2023 ITA National Men’s Team Indoor Championships.  

15TH ANNUAL ITA KICKOFF WEEKEND

Taube Family Tennis Center – Stanford, California

January 27-30, 2023

First Round

Stanford vs. Georgia Tech

Pepperdine vs. Texas A&M 

Second Round

Winner of Match One vs. Winner of Match Two – Regional Winner advances to ITA National Men’s Team Indoor Championships

