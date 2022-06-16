Bombers Score Early and Hold off Cane Cutters for a 4-2 Victory

Acadiana, Louisiana (June 15, 2022)- The Bombers (7-4) score three in the 1st, starting pitcher Ben Bosse and reliever Colton Taylor pitch seven scoreless innings, and a solo home run by Wyatt Grant in the 9th gives the Bombers are 4-2 victory over the Acadiana Cane Cutters (8-3).

The Bombers hit the ground running in the 1st inning and never gave up the lead for the rest of the night.

In his first appearance for the Brazos Valley, leadoff hitter, Cole Posey, started the game off with a walk and a stolen base the following batter. Hitting from the three hole, Shelby Becker (2-4) recorded the first hit of the night, an RBI single to score Posey from 2nd base. Becker now ties Riley Bender as the clubhouse leader in RBIs with nine.

Bombers’ 2nd baseman Davis Powell (1-4) kept the 1st inning scoring alive with a two RBI single to score Tyner Hughes and Mike Adair from 2nd and 3rd base.

The Bombers pitching staff kept the Cane Cutters at bay for most of the evening, with Bosse and Taylor handling most of the work and keeping Acadiana scoreless through seven. Ben Bosse, in his first game on the mound for the Bombers, gave the team a great first three innings, allowing one hit, two walks, and collecting four strikeouts in the 12 batters he faced.

Colton Taylor picked up right where Bosse left off, only facing 14 batters in his four innings pitched. In that time Taylor got two strikeouts and allowed 2 hits and a walk.

Grant Wyatt joins Shelby Becker, with two, and Riley Bender, with one, in the Bombers home run club, hitting his first home run the season tonight. After the Cane Cutters cut the lead to one, scoring two in the bottom of the 8th, Wyatt eased Bomber fans’ worries of an Acadiana comeback with a leadoff solo home run to put the game away.

