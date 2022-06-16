Brady, Distin Earn USTFCCCA South Central Regional Awards

NEW ORLEANS – Texas A&M track & field’s assistant coach Sean Brady and All-American Lamara Distin were named the USTFCCCA South Central Regional women’s assistant coach of the year and women’s field athlete of the year, the United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association announced Thursday.

Distin dominated the year winning the Southeastern Conference and NCAA high jump championships. The sophomore’s season best clearance of 6-5.5/1.97m ranked as top mark in the NCAA for the entire campaign. Distin finished the year with four of the top 15 performances all-time in collegiate history, including becoming the fourth-best performer all-time.

The Hanover, Jamaica, native won seven of eight competitions and cleared 6′4″ or higher in six of those meets. The highflyer broke numerous records including the Texas A&M school record and a 12-year-old Jamaican national record.

Brady coached Distin to the NCAA high jump title also led senior Deborah Acquah to a runner-up finish in the long jump at the NCAA Championships. In total, his athletes scored 18 of 39 points to help push the Aggies to a fourth-place team finish. Under his guidance, Distin and Acquah have climbed to the top 10 in the world rankings of their respective events. Distin is currently No. 2 in the high jump (6-5.5/1.97m) and Acquah is No. 6 in the long jump (22-7.25/6.89m).

In his fifth year under head coach Pat Henry, Brady has been named the USTFCCCA South Central Regional assistant coach of the year on four occasions including a sweep of the 2020 indoor and outdoor honors.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.