Brazos County DA: Habitual thief sentenced to four years in prison

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kenneth Mooring has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of burglary of a building. The following is a press release from the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office:

Kenneth Mooring pled guilty to three counts of Burglary of a Building and was sentenced to 4 years in prison on Friday, June 10th in the 361st District Court.

On July 9, 2020 police responded to a theft report at Pilger’s Tire & Auto Center in College Station. The reporting party informed the police that Mooring had come to the business on two separate occasions and entered a warehouse which was not open to the public. The reporting party showed the police videos of Mooring entering the warehouse on July 1, 2020 and stealing two tires. The video further showed Mooring returning to the same warehouse on July 6, 2020 and stealing additional tires. Mooring was charged with Burglary of a Building on both dates.

The reporting party informed the police that he recognized Mooring as stealing from his business on previous occasions. Together with information provided by the reporting party, officers were able to use a previous jail booking photo to confirm Mooring’s identity

Mooring also pled guilty to a Burglary of a Building which he committed on August 3, 2021. On that day, he entered the Parks and Facilities Maintenance Shop belonging to the City of Bryan. He went into the storage tool room and started to remove tools. While he was getting ready to load the tools into his truck, an employee confronted him and questioned why he was there. Mooring made up a story about being there for a job application before leaving the scene. Police were able to trace Mooring’s vehicle to his address where they arrested him for the Burglary.

The defendant has a history of theft in Texas and California. These cases were investigated by the College Station Police Department, the Bryan Police Department, and the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Brazos County Assistant District Attorney Gretchen Connick.

“The defendant’s repeat behavior shows his complete disregard for others’ work and livelihood. Not only does burglarizing a building pose a financial threat, it is a safety concern as well. We can allow neither,” said Gretchen Connick, Assistant District Attorney.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.