Burn bans in effect for several Brazos Valley counties as drought conditions worsen

Austin, Grimes, Lee, Madison, Walker, and Waller counties
By Drew Davis
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Burn bans are in effect for the following Brazos valley counties: Austin, Grimes, Lee, Madison, and Waller counties. Plus, drought conditions are worsening.

Most of the lower 48 have seen the same weather pattern as of late, an overbearing system of high pressure. The higher pressure has continued to drive the weather pattern over the central United States, which means not much weather will actually happen. High pressure inhibits thunderstorm development through sinking air.

And when minimal cloud cover and unbearable heat combine -- the environment is often robbed of, if any, the moisture it is holding onto in the intense Texas summer. The following is the drought monitor for the Brazos Valley that was released on Thursday, June 16th, 2022.

Intensifying drought over the Brazos Valley
With the relentless heat over the past several weeks, Brazos Valley drought conditions are worsening.

Temperatures have risen steadily to hover around the 100-degree mark here in the Brazos Valley -- and we’ll remain there for the foreseeable future. With the combination of drought conditions, hot temperatures, and relatively breezy winds, the chances for wildfire become elevated. It is not a good idea to burn anything at all under these conditions. Grass fires that start can spread incredibly easily.

It is usually good practice to avoid:

Outdoor burning
Welding near dry brush
Tossing cigarette butts
Using fire pits
Parking a car near tall grass

Make sure to practice proper fire safety in these conditions. The chance of starting and allowing a fire to spread is too great under the current weather pattern.

