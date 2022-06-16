Fan drive benefitting area seniors

COLLEGE STATION, (KBTX) - Area agencies are coming together to help senior citizens during the summer heatwave. A fan drive is happening Thursday, June 16 at Burger Mojo. It’s located at 209 University Drive in College Station.

The drive is happening from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. If you missed it you can donate fans at the Brazos Valley Council of Governments during regular business hours. They are located at 3991 East 29th Street in Bryan.

Sponsors for this latest fan drive include Signature Care Emergency Center, All Heart Senior Care and Placement, Area Agency on the Aging of the Brazos Valley, Sotera Health, Visiting Angels, Brazos Valley APS Volunteer Board, Amedisys Hospice, and Brazos Home Care.

