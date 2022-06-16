Juneteenth celebrations in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Juneteenth is Sunday, June 19, and in Bryan festivities are scheduled for several days to commemorate the federal holiday.

From parades to festivals to a blues fest, the Brazos Valley African American Heritage and Cultural Society is partnering with Destination Bryan to host these events. Group leaders say everyone is welcome to attend the various events.

Thursday, June 16:

Juneteenth Gospel Festival: The kickoff event for Bryan’s Juneteenth celebrations starts at 6 p.m. at Neal Recreation Center (600 N Randolph Ave.) and will feature four different music groups. During the event, event organizers will also be introducing their scholarship recipients, according to Harold Eaton, the Juneteenth event organizer.

Saturday, June 18:

Brazos Valley Juneteenth Parade: An exciting parade featuring businesses, organizations, and various floats and vehicles. The route will run from Kemp-Carver Elementary School to Sadie Thomas Memorial Park. The parade kicks off at 10 a.m.

Juneteenth Celebration In The Park: Following the parade, the community is invited to celebrate Juneteenth at Sadie Thomas Memorial Park. To purchase Juneteenth gear please contact Helen Washington at 979-255-8450. All shirt proceeds go towards scholarships. For parade and vendor information please contact juneteenthbtx@gmail.com.

Brazos Valley Blues Fest: An free evening set-up like a block party on 21st Street between Bryan Avenue & Main Street from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. It is suggested to bring your own chairs.

