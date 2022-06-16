Long-time Bryan barber passes away

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Dotty Brown knew there was something special about Sonny Brown when they spoke on the phone for the first time in June of 1999.

“This man was the most overwhelmingly generous person I’d ever met, and he treated me like a princess,” Dotty said.

The two married in November of 1999.

“He was good for me, and I was good for him because we both grew because of each other and the most important thing is we grew closer to the Lord,” Dotty said.

The couple spent 23 years together and Dotty was at his side the moment he took his last breath. He suffered from a COVID stroke in 2021 and succumbed to his complications June 6.

“I miss him,” Dotty said. “There was no one like Sonny Brown and there never will be. He was special.”

Generations of people experienced his warmth while sitting in his barber chair at Villa Maria Barber Shop. In 2007, Sonny bought the business and renamed it Sonny’s Barber Shop. Linda Harvell’s husband, was a regular customer.

“You could be coming out of HEB, see a barber shop sign across the street, go over there and get your hair cut and all of a sudden, you have a best friend in Bryan, Texas,” Harvell said. “That’s just the type of person Sonny was.”

Harvell knew Sonny since childhood and said he made an impact on people both inside and outside the barbershop.

“He just seemed to have that knack of knowing how to make you feel like you were just the most special person in the world and then once he gave you that Sonny Brown smile, you know you were there,” Harvell said.

Sonny donated his body to be used for research at Texas A&M. Dotty said this is a continuation of his selflessness and love.

“I learned what that love was through my husband because I learned what commitment was, I learned what struggles were, I learned what generosity was,” she said.

An official memorial service hasn’t been planned, but he’ll be honored by A&M Consolidated classmates and friends at their reunion in October.

