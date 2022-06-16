Advertisement

Man arrested after biting, injuring officer with ‘large rock,’ authorities say

Alvaro Pertuz III, 22, pleaded to aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, according to...
Alvaro Pertuz III, 22, pleaded to aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, according to Leavenworth County officials.(Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office)
By Zoe Brown and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - A Kansas man will be sentenced this summer after he was arrested for injuring an officer during a struggle last year.

Alvaro Pertuz III, 22, pleaded to aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, according to a Leavenworth County prosecutor.

Authorities said Pertuz hit the officer in the head with a “large rock” and bit him during an incident in August 2021.

KCTV reports the officer saw Pertuz at a Home Depot in Leavenworth and recognized him as a person of interest. The officer said he asked Pertuz to stop, but the 22-year-old took off.

Police said Pertuz then picked up the rock as the officer was chasing him and threw it, hitting the officer in the head. The officer suffered a large laceration on their forehead.

Ultimately, Pertuz was taken into custody but not before the 22-year-old bit the officer during the struggle.

“There is not enough respect we can give for the risk officers put themselves in every day doing their job,” said Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Pertuz’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 10.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The case before the justices involved Medicare, which provides health insurance for nearly 60...
High court rules against government on Medicare drug reimbursement
All lanes are closed
Crash shuts down FM 2818 between University, George Bush in College Station
Joshua Taylor Johnson, 28, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of...
Teen employee killed at Colorado Walgreens; coworker arrested
College Station police say Derrick Smith wrote sexually explicit letters to a child under the...
Bryan man accused of trying to bribe underage girl for sex
Copllege Station Homes
Bryan-College Station housing market continues to heat up for sellers

Latest News

FILE - Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, speaks...
Jan. 6 panel wants to hear from Ginni Thomas, chairman says
PHI Air Medical transported a man following a propane tank fire at a Bryan business.
Man injured after propane tank fire at Bryan business
A video exhibit plays as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S....
LIVE: Jan. 6 panel probes Trump pressure on Pence to reject election
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2020 file photo, a Wall Street sign is displayed outside of the New...
Wall Street gets back to tumbling after 1-day reprieve