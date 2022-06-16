Advertisement

Man injured after propane tank fire at Bryan business

PHI Air Medical transported a man following a propane tank fire at a Bryan business.
By Clay Falls
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One person is believed to have major injuries after a propane tank fire Thursday afternoon.

The Bryan Fire Marshal tells us they are investigating a propane tank fire at a filling station.

This happened at the WCTractor business at Highway 6 near Tabor Road in Bryan.

We had a crew on scene as a PHI Air Medical Helicopter landed and then transported the man to a hospital.

We’ve not heard details yet on the man’s injuries or how the fire happened.

