‘The Office’ and ‘Anchorman’ actor arrested during drive to Comic Con event

‘Anchorman’ actor arrested during drive from CVG to Comic Con event
By Jared Goffinet, Ken Brown and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – Actor David Koechner was arrested in Ohio earlier this month on his way to a Comic Con event. He’s accused of driving while impaired, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Koechner is known for his role as sportscaster Champ Kind in the “Anchorman” franchise and also as Todd Packer in “The Office.”

Bodycam video from the night of the arrest shows a deputy explaining to a trooper he pulled over the vehicle for lane violations, WXIX reports.

The deputy told the trooper the driver said he was going to a Comic Con event in Huntington, West Virginia.

In the video, you can see the trooper go up to the driver’s side window and begin talking to the actor.

It didn’t take the trooper long to ask the driver what his last name is. The man said, “Koechner,” to which the trooper replies, “I know who you are.”

The actor told the deputy he was coming from the airport and only had one beer before driving.

Koechner is seen in the video released by OSHP going through several field sobriety attests.

The California native told the trooper this is his second operating a motor vehicle while impaired charge in the past six months.

Koechner could face a mandatory jail term of three consecutive days, with a maximum prison sentence of six months if he is found guilty, under Ohio law.

Someone who is convicted of operating a vehicle while impaired also faces a fine of up to $1,000 and undergoes 500 hours of community service and go through a drivers’ intervention program.

