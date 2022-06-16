Search and rescue crews come to Aggieland to train for natural disasters

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Rescue crews from around Texas and surrounding states gathered in College Station for a search and rescue exercise at Disaster City.

The multi-agency aviation exercise took place inside the training facility, at an area creek and Lake Somerville. Volunteers acting as victims were placed in hard-to-reach areas like a crashed bus and train, a pile of rubble and the top of a parking garage.

Matt McElearney, a Texas Task Force One rescue swimmer, said it’s important to train together and it’s the time to be prepared.

“We are trying to replicate as close as we can to a natural disaster, in this case, we are looking at, as we know in Texas, this is hurricane season so what we’re trying to do is reach out to our partners across many states to come and help us out for a mass disaster or hurricane,” he said.

Texas A&M Task Force One, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Military Department all work together when disaster strikes. If needed, assistance will come from federal agencies and other states.

Steve Sparks typically works as a rescuer. But Wednesday he switched roles acting as a victim. He said he’s seen those real-world disasters firsthand and wanted to help make sure crews are ready.

“In Katrina, we had helicopter rescues while we were doing ground rescues, we communicated with each other. Harvey, we had ground rescues going on at the same time we had helicopter rescues going on. We all need to be able to communicate and anticipate what the other one is going to do,” Sparks said.

Sparks was placed in a creek bed and a broken bus for rescue crews. He said the process was painless.

“They put a harness up underneath your arms and bring it around to the front and then they bring almost like a diaper, they bring another strap between your legs and it comes up and they clip it all together and then like I said it’s just like riding in a diaper so to speak, and then it doesn’t hurt but it’s not comfortable,” he said.

This exercise allows crews to practice future large-scale disasters.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.