Texas A&M Selected as Regional Host for 2023 ITA Kickoff Weekend

TEMPE, Ariz. – Texas A&M women’s tennis secured the right to host the Bryan-College Station Regional of the 15th Annual ITA Kickoff Weekend, as the organization conducted its tournament draft Thursday.

A&M will play host to Florida, Arizona and Florida Atlantic at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center from Jan. 27-30, 2023. Each participating team selected Texas A&M as its host location, with the Maroon & White garnering an automatic host bid by placing in the top-15 of the final ITA Division I Women’s Team Rankings of the 2022 season.

Every year since 2009, the ITA has held a 60-team tournament to open dual match team play. Some of the best programs in women’s college tennis will compete in the 15th installment of the tournament, which features 15 host institutions in separate regional brackets. Winners of each regional advance to the 2023 ITA National Women’s Team Indoor Championships, hosted by the University of Washington. As the host institution, the Washington Huskies have already earned an automatic bid into the National Indoor tournament.

“We are pleased to be hosting ITA Kickoff Weekend for the second straight year,” head coach Mark Weaver said. “This is one of the many rewards for having the type of season we had last year. Having yet another chance to compete on our home courts in front of the 12th Man with the opportunity to advance to the National Indoors will be something that we look to take full advantage of.”

A&M will open the tournament with a first-round matchup against the FAU Owls, who the Aggies will face for the first time in program history. The other first round battle features Florida and Arizona, with the winner facing off against either the Aggies or Owls for a berth in the 2023 ITA National Women’s Team Indoor Championships. The losers of each respective first round matchup will take part in a consolation match prior to the regional championship.

15TH ANNUAL ITA KICKOFF WEEKEND

George P. Mitchell Tennis Center – Bryan-College Station, TexasJanuary 27-30, 2023

First Round

Texas A&M vs. Florida Atlantic

Florida vs. Arizona

Second Round

Loser of Match One vs. Loser of Match Two – Consolation Bracket

Winner of Match One vs. Winner of Match Two – Regional Winner advances to ITA National Women’s Team Indoor Championships

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s tennis team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWTEN.