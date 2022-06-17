Aggies Drop Opening Game at CWS

OMAHA, Nebraska – The No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies fell behind early and were unable to dig out of the hole in a 13-8 loss to the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners in Friday afternoon’s College World Series action at Charles Schwab Field Omaha.

Oklahoma jumped out to an eight-run lead after pushing seven across in the second inning. The Aggies trimmed three off the lead with Jordan Thompson’s three-run dinger in the home half of the second, but the Sooners hit a grand slam in the fourth to stretch the advantage to 12-3.

Despite the home run by Austin Bost in the fourth and the four-run seventh inning produced by the Maroon & White, the Sooners scratched a run across in the ninth to ensure the win.

Wyatt Tucker was solid out of the bullpen, scattering two walks and striking out five in 3.0 blank hitless frames.

The Aggies were doomed by 10 walks, three hit batsmen and two errors.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Jordan Thompson – 1-for-2, 2 R, 3 RBI, 1 HR, 1 BB

Trevor Werner – 2-for-5, 1 R, 1 RBI

Wyatt Tucker – 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K

GAME SUMMARY

T1| John Spikerman opened the game with a leadoff walk, advanced to third on a base hit by Peyton Graham and scored on a groundout by Blake Robertson. OU 1, A&M 0

T2| With one out, Jackson Nicklaus walked. Kendall Pettis was hit by a pitch and Spikerman single to first base to load the bases. Graham went to first base on balls allowing Nicklaus to walk home. Back-to-back singles hit by Blake Robertson and Tanner Tredaway brought a trio of Sooners home. Jimmy Crooks hit a three-run home run to rightfield. OU 8, A&M 3

B3| With two outs, Troy Claunch and Brett Minnich both singled to get on base. Jordan Thompson hit a home run to leftfield to plate three. OU 8, A&M 3

T4| With an out, Tredaway bunted to get on first, Crooks reached on a throwing error and Clark walked to load the bases. Nicklaus hit a grand slam to rightfield. OU 12, A&M 3

B4| Austin Bost started the inning with a solo home run to leftfield. OU 12, A&M 4

B7| Claunch led off with a walk and advanced to second on Thompson’s hit-by-pitch. Kole Kaler singled to left-center for Claunch to score. Back-to-back singles by Trevor Werner and Jack Moss brought Thompson and Kaler to home. Dylan Rock grounded out to short to allow Werner to score from third. OU 12, A&M 8

T9| Sebastian Orduno started the inning with a single to centerfield and advanced to second when Kendall Pettis was hit-by-pitch. Orduno came home off Spikerman’s single to centerfield. OU 13, A&M 8

UP NEXT

The Aggies will take on the loser of the Notre Dame and Texas game in the elimination game Sunday at 1 p.m.

