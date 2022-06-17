Advertisement

Bryan family celebrates three generations of professional legacy

Sunday will mark an extra special Father’s Day for the Davis family
Addison Davis gets sworn in as lawyer by Judge Kyle Hawthorne of the 85th District Court.
Addison Davis gets sworn in as lawyer by Judge Kyle Hawthorne of the 85th District Court.(KBTX)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the Davis family, there are now three generations of lawyers. The newest attorney to join the ranks is Addison, who was sworn in during a family-filled ceremony at the 85th District Court on Friday.

Addison, who will be practicing civil litigation and insurance defense work in Dallas, now shares a special bond with his father Kyle Davis, a local criminal defense attorney, and his grandfather and retired attorney Cletus “Cowboy” Davis.

“My grandfather was actually the first one in our family to go to college and then on to law school, so he really kick-started this family tradition,” said Addison. “It’s really cool that we have been able to maintain it, and I had the opportunity to follow in both of their footsteps.”

Cowboy told KBTX’s Fallon Appleton that being able to share this moment with his grandson is one he won’t forget.

“It is so special just because we now have three generations of lawyers,” said Cowboy. “We have teased him today and said, ‘OK, you’re going to have to have your son or daughter to go to law school.’”

And with Father’s Day on Sunday, the moment just means more to the Davis’.

“We’ve been waiting for this time to come for some time, and it’s a joy to be part of that and to be honored as a father as a fellow lawyer,” said Kyle. “I look forward to being able to share stories with each other and helping each other and go from there.”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club to again offer $8 annual memberships for a limited time
PHI Air Medical transported a man following a propane tank fire at a Bryan business.
Man injured after propane tank fire at Bryan business
The case before the justices involved Medicare, which provides health insurance for nearly 60...
High court rules against government on Medicare drug reimbursement
“There was no one like Sonny Brown and there never will be," Dotty Brown said. "He was special.”
Long-time Bryan barber passes away
Kenneth Mooring has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to three...
Brazos County DA: Habitual thief sentenced to four years in prison

Latest News

Friday Morning Pinpoint Weather Update 6/17
Friday Morning Pinpoint Weather Update 6/17
Stage 12 will host the official Aggieland watch party for Texas A&M baseball
Visit College Station and Brookshire Brothers hosting watch party for Texas A&M baseball
Amazon Prime Air is looking at College Station for their new delivery service via drone....
Amazon drone delivery service looking at College Station for a test run
6/16
Thursday PinPoint Forecast 6/16