Bryan family celebrates three generations of professional legacy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the Davis family, there are now three generations of lawyers. The newest attorney to join the ranks is Addison, who was sworn in during a family-filled ceremony at the 85th District Court on Friday.

Addison, who will be practicing civil litigation and insurance defense work in Dallas, now shares a special bond with his father Kyle Davis, a local criminal defense attorney, and his grandfather and retired attorney Cletus “Cowboy” Davis.

“My grandfather was actually the first one in our family to go to college and then on to law school, so he really kick-started this family tradition,” said Addison. “It’s really cool that we have been able to maintain it, and I had the opportunity to follow in both of their footsteps.”

Cowboy told KBTX’s Fallon Appleton that being able to share this moment with his grandson is one he won’t forget.

“It is so special just because we now have three generations of lawyers,” said Cowboy. “We have teased him today and said, ‘OK, you’re going to have to have your son or daughter to go to law school.’”

And with Father’s Day on Sunday, the moment just means more to the Davis’.

“We’ve been waiting for this time to come for some time, and it’s a joy to be part of that and to be honored as a father as a fellow lawyer,” said Kyle. “I look forward to being able to share stories with each other and helping each other and go from there.”

