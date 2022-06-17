Bryan residents push back on proposed water tower location at townhall meeting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Residents that live near the Edgewater, Oak Meadow, and Autumn Lake communities are criticizing the City of Bryan’s plan to build a 190-foot water tower in West Bryan.

Residents met with city leaders at fire station #5 in Bryan Thursday evening to express their concern. They say a water tower should not be put into an existing neighborhood after the fact.

Kyle Schumann lives near the proposed water tower. He along with several neighbors wants the city to find an alternate location for the tower.

“Putting things in residential neighborhoods that aren’t for a residential neighborhood just don’t make a whole lot of sense especially when they’re going to be this tall, this loud, and this much of an eyesore,” said Schumann.

Bryan City Council approved the water tower slated to be built on Chick Lane between Leonard Road and Villa Maria In October 2021. Council approved the purchase of the 3.93-acre tract of land in the Edgewater community in 2018.

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson was on hand for Thursday’s town hall and says city leaders did everything required to inform the public of the new tower and its location. By law, the city is required to notify only city residents within 200 ft of the proposed tower and not people that live within the Brazos County limits which share boundaries with the proposed tower. One resident that lives less than 100 ft away from the location said he was not notified because he lives in the county. He says he only know after a sign was posted announcing the tower would be built.

“As the city grows we need to have the infrastructure. Since 2007, 2008 we’ve been talking about a water tower on the west side of town,” said Nelson. “We’ve owned the property since 2018 and we’ve gone through the same public process where we spend money to notify people. We do mail-outs for planning and zoning, and we put things in the newspaper when it comes to council. We did the same thing as the other things that we do for years.”

Notice of public hearing posted in the Eagle newspaper on 4-29-22 (KBTX)

Shuman says the city missed the mark when communicating with residents.

“Legally they did what they had to do which is notify the developer of this upcoming water tower but ethically very shady, They didn’t give us a whole lot of notice, really didn’t give us an opportunity to do a lot of research into it and what it could pertain,” said Schumann. “A lot of people in our neighborhood actually thought they were just voting to rezone the land they weren’t actually voting to put the water tower on it.”

One concerned resident shared his thought on how the public notice was distributed.

‘Stop using the newspapers as a means of communicating you want to tell me what’s going on have Rusty Surette post it on his Facebook. I’ll get it,” he said.

Public works director Jayson Barfknecht says plans for the new tower have been in place for years and its proposed location is the best option to best serve the residents of Bryan and Brazos County.

Barfknecht says city staff completed a water masterplan evaluation of the City’s water system several years ago and that the evaluation included looking at future waterline needs in undeveloped areas, fire flow needs within Bryan, and future pumping and storage capacity needs at the City’s water production facilities.

“This tower, as far as location goes for us, has the right ground elevation. We have infrastructure that goes through the property that was put in, in the early 2,000′s that will support the tower,” said Barfknecht. “From that perspective, it made it a prime location.

Bryan Fire Chief Richard Guisti says the tower and its location are prime for public and fire safety reasons.

“Anytime we can improve the critical infrastructure from a firefighter perspective It’s a win. It’s a costly endeavor that the city puts forward for the safety of its residents and for the convenience of it to up the water pressure that we have,” said Guisti.”

The water towers are gonna improve the pounds per square inch of what we h190-footave the pressure coming out of spigots and so forth and that goes towards our fire hydrants too,” Guisti said. " In high demand times when we have everyone at home using their water, you know, fire departments have fires during that time. And so we need to have that water pressure, so putting that in helps us out quite a bit.”

Guisti says the elevation of the tower and its location will help in times of emergency when there may be power outages because the water can be released by gravity. He says many lessons were learned from last year’s previous storm and the benefits of having water towers in certain locations.

During the last freeze we had in 2021, one of the biggest things that fire departments had to combat actually was electricity outages as well as water main breaks and so forth,” said Guisti. “When that happens pump pressures go down, we don’t get the water, things burned. There have been things around the state that have burned during that cold weather because you couldn’t get enough water by having a water tower there.”

" It’s gonna be able to manually do that without having electrical pumps, pushing that water, and doing those different things,” said Guisti.

Residents say an alternate site near Leonard Road recently purchased by the Bryan Independent School District for its new transportation facility has extra room and is located in a commercial area would make a better location for the tower.

The property at the corner of Leonard Road and 2818 where Bryan ISD is looking to put a bus barn/depot is a perfect spot for the water tower! We’ve heard through the grapevine that not all 95 acres purchased are needed for the bus barn. It’s higher elevation than the currently chosen spot, it’s in a commercial area rather than residential, and has easy access. It’s also 95 acres, only 4 of which would need to be dedicated for the tower. A water tower should not be put into an existing neighborhood after the fact. It’s one thing to build a neighborhood around a water tower, it’s another to blindside the people living there with a 190 foot monstrosity.

Mayor Nelson said at the end of that meeting that the city would work diligently to seek other alternatives but will ultimately do what’s best for the city.

Eight designs are being considered.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.