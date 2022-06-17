Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Snowcone

By Clay Falls
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Here’s this week’s “Oet of the Week” from the Aggieland Humane Society. Our special guest on Friday was Snowcone. He’s a puppy that’s small in size but has a big heart.

Snowcone was very playful and friendly when he stopped by our KBTX studio.

Aggieland Humane is closed Sundays.

The facility is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan, and is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can reach them at (979) 775-5755, or visit their website for more information on how you can adopt a pet.

Previous Pets of the Week can be found in our special section at KBTX.com

