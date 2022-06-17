SOS Ministries hosting annual garage sale

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A big garage sale is happening this weekend and it’s for a great cause. Save Our Streets Ministries is hosting their annual Garage Sale.

There are plenty of items to purchase including clothes, back to school items to furniture.

Proceeds benefit their women’s ministry.

“The amazing thing is that we get donations from all over the city and the beautiful thing is that all of these donations actually support our women’s ministry, but we also do our prices so that all of the people in our community are able to afford the prices and so it’s a win-win. In fact a lot of the people that come shopping say, ‘This is the garage sale that I look for, for the rest of the year,’” said Carmen Maxwell, SOS Ministries Assistant Director.

The garage sale continues Saturday, June 17 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They are located at 1700 Groesbeck Street in Bryan.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.