Advertisement

SOS Ministries hosting annual garage sale

Hundreds of people are shopping for bargains this weekend.
Hundreds of people are shopping for bargains this weekend.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A big garage sale is happening this weekend and it’s for a great cause. Save Our Streets Ministries is hosting their annual Garage Sale.

There are plenty of items to purchase including clothes, back to school items to furniture.

Proceeds benefit their women’s ministry.

“The amazing thing is that we get donations from all over the city and the beautiful thing is that all of these donations actually support our women’s ministry, but we also do our prices so that all of the people in our community are able to afford the prices and so it’s a win-win. In fact a lot of the people that come shopping say, ‘This is the garage sale that I look for, for the rest of the year,’” said Carmen Maxwell, SOS Ministries Assistant Director.

The garage sale continues Saturday, June 17 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They are located at 1700 Groesbeck Street in Bryan.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club to again offer $8 annual memberships for a limited time
PHI Air Medical transported a man following a propane tank fire at a Bryan business.
Man injured after propane tank fire at Bryan business
The case before the justices involved Medicare, which provides health insurance for nearly 60...
High court rules against government on Medicare drug reimbursement
“There was no one like Sonny Brown and there never will be," Dotty Brown said. "He was special.”
Long-time Bryan barber passes away
Texas A&M vs Oklahoma College World Series
Aggies open College World Series against Oklahoma

Latest News

Friday Afternoon Pinpoint Weather Update 6/17
Friday Afternoon Pinpoint Weather Update 6/17
This week's First Responders Salute goes to Jessica McClosky
This week's First Responders Salute goes to Jessica McClosky
agua fresca
Weekend Gardener: Agua fresca to help you stay cool and hydrated this summer
Addison Davis gets sworn in as lawyer by Judge Kyle Hawthorne of the 85th District Court.
Bryan family celebrates three generations of professional legacy