Treat of the Day

Madisonville, Texas (KBTX) - We want to congratulate William “Billy” Goodwin.

Earlier this month, he was promoted from Sergeant to Lieutenant of the Madisonville Police Department.

Goodwin retired from the Texas City Police Department after 22 years and has been with Madisonville PD for about a year and a half.

Lieutenant Goodwin will be in charge of investigations, property and evidence, the patrol division, traffic unit division, code enforcement and the animal control division.

