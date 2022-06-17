Visit College Station and Brookshire Brothers hosting watch party for Texas A&M baseball

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Friday the Texas A&M baseball team begins their quest for a national championship. If you aren’t going to be able to make it to Omaha, Brookshire Brothers is making sure you have a good seat to watch the Aggies.

Visit College Station and Stage 12 are teaming up to put on the official Aggieland watch party for the College World Series. Brookshire Brothers will have food and drink specials and there will also be board games and yard games families can play as they cheer on the Aggies. The party will kick off at 1 p.m.

Visit College Station is partnering with Stage 12 to host official watch parties for the College World Series!



Come cheer on @AggieBaseball with us! The magic will begin at 1 p.m. on June 17. ⚾️



📍503 George Bush Dr W#gigem #aggieland #worldseries — Visit College Station (@VisitCSTX) June 16, 2022

As soon as Texas A&M clinched a trip to the College World Series Brookshire Brothers knew they had to get involved.

“This is one of the biggest things that’s happened for Texas A&M and for Aggie baseball and we want to be apart of that. We are just right across the street from Blue Bell park and we’re a big supporter of the Aggie baseball team so we want to invite people to come out,” says Brookshire Brothers Public Relations manager Melissa Crager.

If you’re worried about staying cool in the heat Stage 12 has plenty of fans and is a covered outdoor venue. The party will be happening for every game the Aggies are playing in Omaha.

