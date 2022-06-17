Weekend Gardener: Agua fresca to help you stay cool and hydrated this summer

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - We are still days away from the official start of summer, but it has already been plenty hot around the Brazos Valley.

In this week’s Weekend Gardener, Lisa Whittlesey with Texas A&M AgriLife, talks about agua fresca and how it can help you stay hydrated and cool throughout the summer.

“Whether you’re adults or children, having water during the hot summer is really important,” said Whittlesey. “So this is an idea of fruit and herb-infused water. Sometimes you’ll see it called agua fresca. And you can either have the water straight over the fruit or you can actually puree it in if you want a little more pulp to your water.”

