12th man staying positive after Texas A&M baseball team falls to Oklahoma

Aggie fans believe the Texas A&M baseball team will make a comeback Sunday like they always do.
Aggie fans believe the Texas A&M baseball team will make a comeback Sunday like they always do.(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The opening game of the College World Series didn’t go how Aggie fans thought. The Texas A&M baseball team came up short 13-8 against Oklahoma Friday.

Although, that didn’t take away from the energy at the official College World Series Watch Party at Stage 12.

Brandon Maki attended the watch party and said he held onto hope until the last second. He said the team is known for coming back at the end but was disappointed when that didn’t happen against Oklahoma.

“We’re fine, Maki said. “Ags, we’re still good. We’re in the losers bracket, but it’s okay. A couple more wins, we’re right back in it. I’m feeling stressed out and disappointed, but I still have faith that we’re good and we’re gonna win.”

Aggie baseball fan Brayson Kingsbury also came into the opening game expecting the Aggies to win. Now, he said he’s looking forward to the team’s second game Sunday.

“I thought that they were gonna win, but it came out the other side,” Kingsbury said. “I hope the next game they whoop butt like they always do.”

Many fans have optimism going into Sunday’s game. They say the Aggies have been in a losing position before and came back stronger. Fans like Maki and Kingsbury have seen the Aggies persevere all season long and know there’s a lot of fight in the team.

Fans said they’re pushing Friday’s loss to the side and are gearing up to cheer on the team Sunday. They’re confident the team will win.

“We got your back,” Maki said. Twelfth man’s loud and proud here. This is Texas A&M. This is the best university in the state, the best university in the world and we want a “ship” and we’re gonna get that championship.”

Visit College Station and Stage 12 will host another watch party Sunday. The time and team the Aggies will face Sunday will be announced after Texas and Notre Dame’s game Friday evening.

