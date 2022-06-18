Advertisement

Barash part of Aggie history with Longhorns

Michael Barash hits walk off home run against Texas in 2016 at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park
Michael Barash hits walk off home run against Texas in 2016 at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston State Director of Baseball Operations/Player Development Michael Barash made his mark on the Texas A&M vs Texas baseball series. Barash was a catcher for the Aggies in 2015 and 2016.

During the 2016 season Barash hit a walk-off home run against Texas at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. The Longhorns scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning to tie the game 4-4. Barash then led off the bottom of the ninth with the game-winning home run. It was the first regular season meeting between the two programs since Texas A&M left the Big 12 Conference to join the SEC in July of 2012.

Barash feels it’s special to see the Aggies playing in Omaha and would tell the team to leave it all out there and have no regrets if he were giving the pregame speech before Sunday’s College World Series elimination game against the Longhorns. “You can’t change anything that is going to happen. The hay is in the barn. The sweat is in the bucket. Whatever cliche you want to think about just live in the moment, live pitch to pitch and just have fun while you do it,” Barash said. “You don’t know how many chances you will get to play in Omaha. Make the most of the 27 outs you’re given and every time you step in the box go get your best swing off and every time you’re on the mound give it everything you got for that one pitch and then reset and do it again.”

Sunday’s game between Texas A&M and Texas will be the first ever meeting between the two programs at the College World Series. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 pm at Charles Schwab Stadium in Omaha. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

