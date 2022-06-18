Advertisement

Bennett Makes Cut at 122nd U.S. Open

COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 28, 2020 - Sam Bennett during Texas A&M Aggie Mens Golf Photo...
COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 28, 2020 - Sam Bennett during Texas A&M Aggie Mens Golf Photo Day in College Station, TX. Photo By Bailey Orr/Texas A&M Athletics(Bailey Orr | Bailey Orr)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BROOKLINE, Mass. – Texas A&M All-American Sam Bennett advanced to the weekend at the 122nd U.S. Open after making the cut at 3-over Friday at The Country Club.

Bennett is in a tie for 55th and is one of four amateurs left in the field.

The Madisonville, Texas, native opened the tournament with an even-par 70 on Thursday in the opening round. On Friday, Bennett was 1-under on the front nine before finishing the round at 3-over.

He returns to the course Saturday at 9:11 a.m. CT and is paired with Denny McCarthy.

Weekend coverage of the U.S. Open can be seen NBC, Peacock and USA. For a more detailed schedule, visit www.pgatour.com/tv-times.html.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

