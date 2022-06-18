Cavalry FC Finish in a Draw Against Houston FC After Taking a 2-0 Lead

BRYAN, Texas - The Houston FC (5-2-1) traveled to Edible Field to take on the Brazos Valley Cavalry FC (4-1). After falling to Houston in the season opener, the Cavalry is currently riding a four-game win streak into this match. Thanks to a pair of goals from Ethan Stevenson in the 1st half and Louis Lehr early in the 2nd half, the Cavalry found themselves with a 2-0 lead but allowed two easy Houston goals late in the game to finish in a 2-2 tie.

The Cavalry had a dominant 1st half, recording six shots to Houston FC’s one. The Cavalry had a ton of chances to start the game, seven corners in the 1st 45 minutes, but could only find the back of the net once. Stevenson recorded his 9th goal in six games for the Cavalry and gave his club a 1-0 lead in the 31st minute.

The Brazos Valley Football Club extended the lead quickly after coming out of halftime. Cavalry midfielder Louis Lehr found the left side of the Houston FC goal off a rebounded Cavalry attempt from just outside the box in the 46th minute for a 2-0 lead.

Houston FC found a spark just past the 1-hour mark and in a matter of five minutes tied the match up effortlessly. Whether it was because of the Cavalry easing up off the gas or just a lapse in judgment, the Cavalry gave up two easy goals in rapid succession at the 61st and 64th-minute mark to Elijah Flores..

Cavalry starter, Ivan Muanze-Bengono was forced out of the game within the first 20 minutes of the match with what appeared to be a lower body injury. Ander Extaniz was also sent off late in the game after a pair of yellow cards were shown his way and left the Cavalry playing 10 on 11 to the final ten minutes. Neither team was able to score again and the game ended 2-2, the first match to end in a draw for the Cavalry FC this season

The Cavalry are back in action Wednesday, June 22nd against Corpus Christi FC at Edible Field.

