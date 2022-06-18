Focus at Four: Celebrating Juneteenth

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As we get ready to celebrate Juneteenth, we look more at the history of the holiday that is part of Texas History.

KBTX talked to Toni Simmons, she’s a longtime educator, storyteller and author. On Wednesday she shared stories of Juneteenth at the Lincoln Center for their Freedom Walk Celebration.

Juneteenth is also now a federal holiday.

On June 19, 1865 Union troops arrived in Galveston and announced all enslaved people were free. This happened more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

The annual Juneteenth Parade is Saturday, June 18 at 10 a.m. starting at Kemp-Carver Elementary School in Bryan and ends at Sadie Thomas Park.

