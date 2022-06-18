From the ground up: Showing appreciation for farmers getting products into grocery stores

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Getting food from the farm to grocery store shelves has always been an underappreciated part of a farmer’s job. While some consumers may not understand how they are able to get groceries so easily, those who work for food distributors have an appreciation for what farmers do.

“As a Texas foodbank and one that’s joined with other food banks across Texas, we put our resources together to save any produce that may not go to the market, to the grocery store so that we can use it. And honestly, there’s so much that could go to waste if we’re not grabbing it,” says Brazos Valley Food Bank executive director Theresa Mangapora.

Produce accounts for forty percent of the food bank’s distribution each month. Some fruits and vegetables don’t even make it onto shelves because of the way it looks. The food bank sees value in anything they can use to help feed families, no matter what it looks like.

“It’s not pretty fruit necessarily because the pretty fruit as we all know is going to the grocery store. There’s a value on that in the economy that we have but there’s not as much as a value on the ugly or the irregular or the botched or the dented or whatever. We find it to have great great great value,” says Mangapora.

The Brazos Valley Food Bank wasn’t the whole community to see the hard work farmers go through in order for us to pick up our favorite items at the grocery store.

“It’s a labor of love obviously, to grow that food to make a choice to grow that food, to make that choice to hire people to pick that food. And if people didnt choose to do that hard work, where would we be?”

Farmers continue to hope to open the eyes of consumers as they feed the world one crop at a time.

