Nationwide flight cancelations can’t stop Aggie fans from showing up

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Thousands of flight cancelations across the country Thursday and Friday put many Americans in tough spots.

This includes Aggie fans heading to Omaha to watch the College World Series.

“We booked our travel a few days ago on Sunday, thinking this would be a pretty awesome Father’s Day weekend trip,” Aggie fan, True Brown, said.

Brown and his six-year-old son Nolan planned to catch the Aggies play on Friday thousands of miles away from home. They booked the last flight out of Dallas on Thursday and crossed their fingers.

“We drove up to DFW, made it to the airport on time, everything was looking great,” he said. But things took a turn. “The flight got delayed a couple of times and then they started boarding but about halfway through boarding, they flashed up that the flight had been canceled.”

It was decision time for Brown and his son, they were going to drive.

“I think it was about 16 hours first to pitch. And we had at least 12 hours to drive, I guess. So, it was a grind,” Brown said.

Brown and his son made it to Omaha just in time. The pair were excited to cheer on the Aggies despite their exhaustion.

On Friday the Aggies lost to the Oklahoma Sooners, 8-13. Brown says despite the loss, they’ll be cheering on the Aggies in game two on Sunday.

“Gosh, it’s a bummer anytime you lose, for sure. And like the bummer is we know I think we know that Aggies didn’t play their best game, but you’re pretty good team if you make it to Omaha, I hope we can get a winner too from here on out and we’ll be supporting the Aggies either way,” he said.

Major U.S. airlines, including American, United and Delta, experienced thousands of cancelations and delays for passengers. U.S. transportation leaders are working to ensure airlines are prepared for heavy travel this summer.

