Rock Named ABCA/Rawlings All-America

OMAHA, Nebraska – Texas A&M graduate Dylan Rock was named to the American Baseball Coaches Association All-America Third Team as an outfielder, the ABCA announced.

It marked the second All-America selection for Rock, who earned National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association All-America Third Team earlier in the week. The UTSA transfer was also tabbed All-SEC Second Team. The Aggie has started 56 games this season batting a .325 (69-for-212) with 65 runs, 13 doubles, a triple, 62 RBI, 50 walks and 16 stolen bases. He leads the team in runs, home runs, RBI, stolen bases, slugging percentage (.651) and on-base percentage (.432).

In 30 league games, Rock led the SEC with 42 runs. He ranked second in on-base percentage (.503) and slugging percentage (.773), third in RBI (34), walks (31), total bases (85) and fourth in home runs (13). Rock is climbing the Aggie single-season charts. He ranks fourth in walks (50), seventh in home runs (18) and sixth in HBP (15). Rock is decorating his trophy case this year earning SEC Player of the Week on April 11, College Station Regional All-Tournament team.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.