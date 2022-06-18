Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Team Texas Aggies

By Clay Falls
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A big whoop to Team Texas Aggies. They are the newly crowned 2022 Intercollegiate Unified Flag Football Champions.

Three team members also belong to our own Special Olympics Team, the Aggie Bombers and all four unified players are students right here at Texas A&M. There was still competition with six other teams in the division, nonetheless, Team Texas brought home the gold!

Way to go guys!

